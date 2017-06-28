Paedophile breached order by talking to boy, nine, in Chorley

A paedophile who is subject to notification requirements for life has been jailed for a month, after a court heard he flouted a sexual harm order by talking to a nine-year-old boy.

Shaun William Green, of Fielden Street, Chorley, committed the breach of the order - which was imposed at Bolton Crown Court in 2010 - between April and May this year, a hearing at Preston Magistrates’ Court was told.

The 56-year-old defendant pleaded guilty to two breaches of the order by communicating with the boy at an address in Chorley.

He must pay a £115 victim surcharge, the magistrates bench ruled.

Green was previously jailed in 2009 after admitting having sex with an underage schoolgirl.

Green, formerly of Whitegate Drive in Blackpool, was caged for four years and eight months by a judge after admitting nine counts of sexual activity with a child at an earlier Bolton Crown Court hearing.

The judge was told Green had known the young victim’s family for two years when he began sleeping with her, with the offences taking place in both her home and also at his.

His victim later fell pregnant and had to have an abortion.

Green was eventually caught when his victim confided in a family friend Green had slept with her.

He confessed all when her family confronted him and turned himself into the police.

The girl told officers she had felt afraid of him.

Green was ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register for life.