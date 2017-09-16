‘No suspicious circumstances’ surrounding death of man found ill in street

Police have revealed their are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death of a man who was found seriously ill in the street.

The man has died after being found seriously ill in the street in Preston in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Police have launched an investigation into the death, which they say was in “unexplained circumstances”.

However, last night police said there were ‘no suspicious circumstances’ surrounding his death.

They were contacted by the ambulance service, after the man was found in Aqueduct Street at around 2.30am on Friday.

The man, believed to be a local man in his 40s, was taken to hospital where he died a short time later.

A spokesman for the police said: “Police were called by the ambulance service to a report that a man was being treated by paramedics on Aqueduct Street in Preston.

“The man, believed to be a local man in his 40s, was taken by ambulance to the Royal Preston Hospital where he sadly died at shortly before 3.15am.

“Police are particularly keen to speak to a woman who was at the scene and who moved a bike belonging to the man.

“We are urging her to come forward.”

Police say the death is currently being treated as unexplained until the circumstances become clear. A spokesman for North West Ambulance confirmed that they had treated a casualty at the scene.