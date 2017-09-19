New Lancashire Police cars launched to combat hate crime

Police bosses have launched two more cars with a special livery to highlight the trans and bisexual communities and the battle against hate crimes.

They will join a similar car which was put on the streets earlier this year.

All three cars will be fully operational and used around the county.

The have been introduced to encourage people to report hate crimes in all areas, whether it be race, religion, disability or lifestyle

It follows research from the LGB&T charity Stonewall, which indicates that, in particular, crimes within the trans and bisexual community are massively under reported.

Deputy chief constable Sunita Gamblin said: “The feedback from our Police with Pride car has been extremely positive.”

Clive Grunshaw Lancashire’s police and crime commissioner added: “This is a clear statement about our commitment to combating hate crime in all its forms throughout the county, demonstrating that the police are aware of their local communities and keen to reflect them in everything they do.”

“These cars are just one aspect of the work being done across Lancashire to tackle hate crime and help victims get the support they need through Lancashire Victim Services which I launched earlier this year and anything that encourages the public to report any incidents to the police or seek the support they need can only be a good thing.”