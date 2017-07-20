Murder investigation after man dies in Lancashire

Three men have been arrested after a man died following a reported assault in Lancashire, say police.

Detectives say that the 50 year-old victim from Colne was initially taken to the Royal Preston Hospital in a critical condition on Tuesday, July 18 following reports of an assault on Venables Avenue in Colne.

Police confirmed that the man died in hospital on Wednesday, July 19.

Three men aged 25, 41 and 64 from Colne and one man aged 40 from Nelson were arrested on suspicion of causing Grievous Bodily Harm with Intent.

The 25-year-old man from Colne was subsequently released without charge. The three other men have been further arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Geoff Hurst, who is leading the investigation, said: “Firstly I would like to offer my condolences to the family and friends of the deceased at this time. Our thoughts are with them.

“Our investigation into what happened to the victim in the lead up to his death is still on-going and we are continuing our enquiries to try and establish the sequence of events.

"If you have any information that could assist us with our enquiries, I would urge you to speak to us as soon as possible.

“While we have made a number of arrests, we’re keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident.



“We are particularly keen to speak to a dog walker who we believe was in Venables Avenue around the time of the assault. If this was you, please contact us."

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number 0530 of Tuesday, July 18th or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.