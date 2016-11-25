Mum's arm was broken in front of her daughter

A warehouse worker who broke his partner’s arm in front of her disabled daughter has avoided jail after the court heard the victim wanted to rekindle their relationship.

Alwine Ferrol, 38, of Acrefield, Clayton Brook, Preston, stamped on the woman’s arm and twisted his foot during an argument, Preston Crown Court heard, after she looked in his phone.

Ferrol, who served in the armed forces in the Caribbean, admitted wounding. His 12 month jail term was suspended for 18 months.

Prosecuting, David Clarke said the woman - who is also his boss at a food factory in Walton Summit, near Preston, where they met in 2014 - had wanted to retract proceedings.

He added: “ There were problems within the relationship because from time to time she suspected he might be seeing someone else, and on a number of occasions challenged him. That would lead to arguments of a verbal nature.

“On December 11 they left together from work at 2pm. They went to collect the child and went back home to Queen’s Road, Fulwood.

“They both started consuming alcohol from 6pm, Relations were still fine. The complainant washed his hair and he went to dry it.

“She decided to look on his phone and saw certain things that caused her concern.”

The court heard the child was put into her chair as the couple argued. Ferrol slapped the mum’s face twice, pushing her to the ground, and stood on her left arm.

Neighbours called police after hearing the child crying.

Defending, Darren Lee Smith said Ferrol was of previous good character.

Recorder Michelle Brown imposed 150 hours unpaid work and a rehabilitation activity.