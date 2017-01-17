MISSING: Man with links to Blackpool

Police are growing increasingly concerned after a man with links to Blackpool went missing from home.

Gregory McKain, 49, was reported missing from his home in Harborne, West Midlands on Tuesday January 10, say West Midlands Police.

Gregory has not been seen for around two weeks and his family is becoming increasingly concerned for his well-being.

He is described as white, of medium build, with a receding hairline and a goatee. It is not known what he was last wearing.

Anyone with information, can contact police on 101 and ask to speak to the Locate Team on extension 844 6049.