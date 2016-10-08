Missing Lancaster girl, 13, found

A 13 year old girl who was reported missing from Lancaster and thought to be in the Preston area has been found.

Olivia Duxbury was last seen at around 9am on Thursday, October 6 at a car park on Owen Road, Lancaster.

She is described as white, 5ft 4in tall with long dark brown hair. She was last seen wearing a white polo shirt, black trousers and a tan coloured jacket with a fur hood. She is also thought to have a pair of pale blue jeans with her.

Police said today she had been found in Preston.