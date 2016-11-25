‘Miracle’ of coma man

Ben Pennington, the man whose life hung by a thread after he was attacked by a stranger in a nightclub, has told the Evening Post: “I’m feeling pretty good.”

The 29-year-old sales manager from Walton-le-Dale is back home, walking, talking and “eating like a horse” after what his consultant says has been a “miraculous” recovery.

Ben was felled by a single punch and struck his head on the bar as he fell back at the Level One club in Darwen near Blackburn on October 15.

He was in a coma for days and surgeons had to remove the front of his skull to relieve pressure on his brain and save his life. But less than six weeks after his brush with death, Ben is making rapid progress towards what his family hope will be a full recovery.

“To be fair, when I’m sat down I’m pretty normal,” he said. “It’s when I stand up that I get a little bit wobbly. But I’m getting there. I’m building it back up and I’m getting out and about quite a bit.”

Dad Mark Pennington, boss of the family bakery business in Bamber Bridge and Walton-le-Dale, said: “Ben is doing very well. He has blown them out of the water with his progress. We were originally told it could be between six and 18 months, but here we are five weeks down the road and he’s up and about.

“The doctors said it would be more beneficial for him to come home and he’s been doing very well. It’s great to have him back home and he’s getting lots of visitors. His mates have been brilliant.”

A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault and bailed until January 9. Police have appealled for witnesses to come forward.