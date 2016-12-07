Man with links to Chorley and Preston wanted on recall to prison

Callum McAllister, 19, from Chorley is wanted for recall to prison after breaching the terms of his licence.

He was originally sentenced to 24 weeks in custody in July following his involvement in the theft of a doctor’s bag and car from Chorley Hospital on Tuesday, 21 June.

As part of the terms of his release, he was supposed to attend regular probation meetings which he has failed to do and is wanted on recall back to prison.

DS Graeme Simpson from Chorley Police said: “Callum knows he is wanted and is actively trying to avoid us as he does not want to be in custody over Christmas.

“We know that he stays in local hotels and anyone who has seen him or knows his whereabouts is asked to ring us as soon as possible.

“I would also stress to Callum himself that is he sees this appeal, he should hand himself in at the nearest police station before he continues to make matters worse for himself.”

He is described as white, around 5ft 4ins, of slim build with dark shaved hair. He has a tattoo of the name ‘Lucy’ on the back of his neck and has links to both the Chorley and Preston areas.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101. Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.