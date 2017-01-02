Man attacks brother in household bill row

A MAN who punched and injured his brother when he confronted him over failing to pay household bills has been ordered to do 80 hours unpaid work.

Preston Crown Court heard Edward Roy Barry Puckering, 24, had been enjoying his brother’s hospitality at his home in St Aiden’s Park, Bamber Bridge, near Preston.

James Puckering contacted police to report he had assaulted him by punching him and causing damage to his back door

But things turned sour when he was challenged by his brother James over paying his way.

Prosecuting, Jane Dagnall said: “James Puckering contacted police to report he had assaulted him by punching him and causing damage to his back door.

“The witness returned home and had confronted the defendant, who was living there, about not paying any bills.

“The defendant had been asleep having consumed alcohol.

“He jumped out of bed and assaulted him on upstairs landing. He attempted to kick him and throw him down the stairs.”

The court heard his brother managed to lock him in the house and run away.

He suffered a cut to his head, grazing to his back and bruising to his eyes.

In a police interview Puckering said he remembered being woken by his brother and was very drunk and said they had been “fighting”.

In a victim impact statement his brother said he was “in complete shock” and did not expect his own brother would assault him.

Judge James Adkin said: “It was a relatively sustained assault by someone who had had too much to drink and lost control.”

Puckering, now of Station Road, Bamber Bridge, admitted a charge of assault and damaging his brother’s iPhone during the incident on June 1.