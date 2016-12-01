Man armed with baseball bat robs Clayton Brook shop

Police have released images of a man they would like to trace following a robbery at McColls convenience store on Tunley Holme, Clayton Brook.

The incident happened at around 8.10pm on October 23rd when an offender entered the store through the front, armed with a baseball bat, before making threats towards a member of staff and demanding cash from the till.

The man was armed with a baseball bat

He grabbed a handful of notes, before a second member of staff was able to activate a panic alarm.

The offender made off through the front door of the shop, concealing the baseball bat under his clothes as he ran.

Detective Constable Rachael Taylor-Gore, of Skelmersdale CID, said: “This was a frightening ordeal for the staff members involved and we would like to trace the man pictured as we believe he may be able to help with our investigation.

“If you know him, or indeed if you are the man pictured, we would urge you to get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

Anybody with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log number 1418 of October 23rd.

Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at Crimestoppers-uk.org.

Read more stories here