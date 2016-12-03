Leyland bicep biter admits attacking relative

A woman who hit the headlines when she brutally bit a man’s bicep has been back before the courts.

Mikaela Houghton, 28, of Westfield Drive, Leyland, admitted assaulting a female relative and damaging two glass doors in a wooden cabinet.

Preston magistrates imposed 16 weeks, suspended for 18 months.

She was also ordered to have alcohol treatment and pay her victim £200 compensation, along with a £115 surcharge and 385 costs.

Houghton appeared at the same court in 2014 when she admitted sinking her teeth into her former boyfriend’s arm, after he roused her when she was hungover and late for work.

At the time she was jailed for 16 weeks.

The court heard she previously stabbed another boyfriend.