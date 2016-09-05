Lancashire court listings - September 5, 2016

Here are this week’s listings of who has been in court and what for.

Banned driver drunk

A FORMER office manager committed her third offence of drink-driving when she drove to buy flowers for a friend.

Anna Lorenza was disqualified from driving at the time having been banned only three months previously.

Lorenza, aged 50, of Hill Top Close, Freckleton, pleaded guilty to taking a car, driving with excess alcohol while disqualified and without insurance. She sentenced to a 12 months community order with up to 15 days rehabilitation.

PRESTON: Lee McLaughlin, 30, of Cunliffe Street, Preston, is facing a bill of £385 after admitting a racially aggravated assault. Preston magistrates sentenced McLaughlin to 320 hours of unpaid work, and ordered him to pay £300 court costs, plus an £85 victim surcharge. He was also ordered not to contact the victim of the assault.

PRESTON: A thief who took a stash of computer games and a console has been given a suspended jail sentence. Ryan Anthony Lee, 23, of Benton Road, Ribbleton, Preston admitted stealing the games, console and DVDs and was given a four-month term, suspended for two years. He must also pay £1,880 costs and compensation.

CHORLEY: A woman has been given a suspended jail term for stealing groceries from Tesco. Claire Lyons, 33, of Pall Mall, Chorley, was sentenced to four weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months for taking goods worth £264.

PRESTON: A middle aged man has been fined £270 after he admitted assaulting a woman. Steven John Albin, 50, of Shaw Street, Preston, admitted assault by beating and was fined by Preston magistrates. He was also ordered to pay £200 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge, bringing the total he must pay to £500.

PRESTON: A man has been fined for stealing CDs from Primark. Richard James Irving, 53, of Church Court, Preston, admitted stealing four CDs, worth £43 from Primark. He was fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge by Preston magistrates.

PRESTON: A woman must pay £235 after admitting using threatening and abusive language to two police officers. Sophie Hughes, 23, of Plungington Road, Preston, was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £30 surcharge.

Martin Bradshaw, 37, of Crosse Hall Lane, Chorley, destroyed a dining table to the value of £100 belonging to Amy Newby on August 6. Chorley magistrates gave him a conditional discharge for six months, fined him £20 and ordered him to pay £20 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

Levi Benjamin Parkinson, 28, of Carrington Road, Chorley, admitted assaulting Jessica Forbes and damaging a wardrobe door, blinds and mobile phone when he appeared at Chorley Magistrates’ Court. The offence occurred on August 7. He was fined £110, and ordered to pay £30 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

Steven McReynolds, 30, of Byron Crescent, Coppull, was fined £660 by Chorley magistrates for failing to give information on the identification of the driver of a vehicle, who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence, which occurred on December 3 last year. He had to pay £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. He was disqualified from holding a driving licence for six months and his record endorsed with six points.

Claire Carter, 38, of Lydgate, Chorley, admitted stealing clothing from Asda, in Chorley, on May 16 when she appeared at Chorley Magistrates’ Court. She was given a conditional discharge for 12 months, ordered to pay £20 victim surcharge and £40 costs.

Jake Casey, 25, of Maplewood Close, Chorley, was fined £200 by Chorley magistrates for assaulting Alex Smith on July 10. He had to pay compensation of £100, pay £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

John Cottam, 33, of Queensway, Brinscall, was fined £120 by Chorley magistrates for driving under the influence of alcohol in Clifford Street on August 6. He had to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge. He was disqualified from holding a licence for 45 months.