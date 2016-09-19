Lancashire court listings - September 19, 2016

Here are this week’s listings of who has been in court and what for.

Racist assault pay out

A WOMAN launched a racist assault on another woman, a court has heard.

Preston Magistrates’ Court made a restraining order against Maria Stables, of Cunliffe Court, Preston, after she pleaded guilty to racially aggravated assault.

It follows an incident in June.

The 22-year-old was discharged for 12 months by the bench, and must pay £50 compensation to her victim, a £20 surcharge and £150 costs.

LEYLAND: Cecil Chisale, 19, of Longmeanygate, Leyland, admits causing actual bodily harm to a man in Leyland on August 23.

Preston Magistrates’ Court imposed a rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered him to pay a £320 fine and £85 surcharge.

He must also pay his victim £200 compensation.

CHORLEY: Carl Quigley, 38, of Alfred Street, Platt Bridge, Wigan, was ordered to do 100 hours of unpaid work after admitting stealing York paving stones from a Chorley man on July 29.

He must pay £200 compensation, a £60 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs, magistrates ruled.

PRESTON: Prolific shoplifter Yvonne Bamber, 38, of no fixed abode was jailed for eight weeks after stealing a large number of Yankee candles from Boots.

She must pay a £115 surcharge.

LEYLAND: Melanie Joanna Baker, 26, of Claughton Avenue, Leyland, admits failing to promptly notify Chorley Council of a change of circumstances affecting her claim for housing benefit after her partner’s wage increased.

She was discharged conditionally for two years by magistrates and must pay a £15 surcharge and £85 costs.

PRESTON: Craig Halsall, 23, of Reads Avenue, Blackpool, admits causing £500 damage to the front of McDonalds in Friargate, Preston.

He was ordered to do 60 hours unpaid work and must pay £100 compensation to the firm, Preston magistrates ruled.

He also admitted breaching a court discharge.

PRESTON: Michael Dawson, 19, of Dawson Walk, Preston, admits stealing £61 cash from a man.

He was given a curfew and must pay an £85 victim surcharge.

Sean Howard, 19, of Oxcliffe Road, Morecambe, admits using a phone while driving and must pay a £146 fine, £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Zahid Ahmed, 37, of Exe Street, Preston, must pay a £660 fine, £66 surcharge and £85 costs after being found guilty of failing to give driver information.

Alexander Randell, 28, of Wellfield Road, Lostock Hall, was banned for three years after admitting drink driving and must pay a £405 fine, £41 surcharge and £375 costs.

Michelle Hammond, 45, of Dalmore Road, Ingol, Preston, was banned for 12 months after admitting drink driving and must pay a £120 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Paul Feeney, 46, of The Avenue, Penwortham, was given a dog control order for his pet German Shepherd Jethro stating it must be kept on a lead at all times or muzzled in a public place and not allowed to escape from the garden, or face destruction.

Martin Hypolite, 44, of Lark Hill Street, Preston, was banned for six months after admitting driving without due care and attention and has been ordered to pay a £120 fine.

Darren Aldred, 45, of Herbert Street, Leyland, was discharged conditionally for 12 months after admitting assaulting a woman and must pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Denton Steven Priestley, 22, of Miller Road, Preston, was given a curfew after admitting possessing cocaine and cannabis and must pay a £60 surcharge.

Jack Adshead, 25, of Froom Street, Chorley, admits having an incorrectly spaced registration plate on his car and was ordered to pay a £95 fine, £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Sophie Amelia Hughes, 23, of Plungington Road, Preston, admits using threatening behaviour towards police officers and must pay a £120 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.