Lancashire court listings - October 24, 2016

Here are the latest listings of who was in court last week and what for.

Driver fined by court

A MOTORIST has been found guilty of driving without due care and attention.

Ian Babbidge, 41, of Elm Avenue, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston, did not attend Preston Magistrates’ Court for his trial, which went ahead in his absence.

The bench heard on March 1 he was involved in an incident in a Ford vehicle on Blackpool Road, Preston.

He was ordered to pay a £440 fine, a £44 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

PRESTON: Anthony Jump, 37, of Eaves Green Road, Chorley, admits sending an offensive or menacing text to a woman.

Magistrates heard he committed the offence in the period of a suspended jail term.

He will be sentenced at Preston Crown Court on November 15 and was given conditional bail.

PRESTON: David Sowerby, 24, of Thorn Street, Preston, admits failing to stop after an accident and failing to report it.

Magistrates heard his Audi A3 had crashed into a Renault Clio in Preston in an accident in July.

He must do 60 hours unpaid work and pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

LEYLAND: Andrew John Morris, 45, of Bannister Drive, Leyland, admits a charge of possessing cannabis.

The bench at Preston Magistrates’ Court ordered him to pay a £100 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

PRESTON: Venkata Naga Datla, 31, of Arkwright Road, Preston, was given 14 weeks in prison, suspended for a year, after he was found guilty of assaulting a woman.

He failed to appear for his trial.

Magistrates ordered him to do 200 hours unpaid work and pay a £115 surcharge and £320 costs.

PRESTON: Ethan Johnson, 36, of Mason House Crescent, Ingol, Preston, was jailed for 35 days after a court found he had breached a domestic violence protection order to protect a woman.

The bench at Preston Magistrates’ Court said Johnson had shown a “flagrant disregard” for court orders.

PRESTON: John Morris, 57, of Preston Road, Clayton-le-Woods, Chorley, admits assaulting a boy.

He was given eight weeks in jail suspended for a year and must pay £150 compensation.