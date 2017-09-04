Lancashire court listings: Monday, September 4, 2017

Here are the latest cases from Preston's courts.

Pet rabbit was savaged by dog

A woman who let a dog savage a pet rabbit to death has been given a 12-week jail term, suspended for 18 months.

Katie Swinbank, of Byron Crescent, Coppull, near Chorley, was also disqualified from keeping animals for 10 years by Preston Magistrates’ Court, following the RSPCA-led prosecution.

The 18-year-old pleaded guilty to a charge of failing to take reasonable steps to ensure the rabbit’s protection from a dog.

The horrific incident took place on February 19 at an address in Chorley, the court was told.

The bench said only a custodial term was appropriate as her actions had caused the rabbit’s death.

Preston Magistrates Court also imposed a rehabilitation activity requirement for 20 days, and ordered Swinbank to pay a £115 victim surcharge and £300 in prosecution costs at a rate of £5 a week.

M6 nuisance gets suspended term

A woman who twice put lives at risk on the M6 motorway when she sat on a bridge with a bottle of vodka has been given eight weeks in prison, suspended for a year,

Lauren Victoria Wearing, 23, of Waterside, Lancaster, admitted intentionally causing herself to be over the M6 at Scotforth on July 9 when it was obvious it would be dangerous.

She also admitted a similar incident in the same place on June 26, when she also had a bottle of vodka.

The bench said custody was necessary as she was drunk, and there was a potential for serious danger to road users.

Preston Magistrates’ Court imposed a rehabilitation activity and ordered her to pay a £115 victim surcharge and £300 prosecution costs at a rate of £5 a week.

Mubarak Faisal Al-Dosari, 23, of Market Street, Preston, was found guilty of driving without insurance and must pay a £660 fine, £66 surcharge and £85 costs.

Toby Kierzek, 29, of Oakley Road, Heysham, near Lancaster, was given a curfew after admitting stealing wine and cigarettes from a house, and must pay £15 compensation,£85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Martin Sorrenson, 35, of Marine Road West, Morecambe, was jailed for 26 weeks and given a restraining order after admitting causing actual bodily harm to a woman in front of her children and smashing her window.

Anon Ninwichian, 24, of Searby Road, Scunthorpe, was jailed for 22 weeks after admitting assaulting a man and must pay £400 compensation.

Jason Craig Martin, 30, of Hollinshead Street, Chorley, admits possessing diamorphine and must pay a £120 fine and a £30 surcharge.

Geoffrey Shane Kenny, 45, of Bloomfield Court, Preston, was discharged for six months but must pay £13.50 compensation after admitting two counts of stealing groceries.

Thomas Lumley, 26, of Chatsworth Road, Lancaster, was fined £400 after admitting assaulting a man and must pay £100 compensation and a £40 surcharge.

Paul Hopkinson, 26, of Blackpool Road, Lea, was given a restraining order and 100 hours unpaid work after admitting harassing a woman, resisting a PC and damaging a police van door and must pay £50 compensation and an £85 surcharge.

Liam Duncan, 27, of Turnfield, Ingol, Preston, admits being drunk and disorderly and damaging a door, and must pay £100 compensation, a £230 fine, a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.