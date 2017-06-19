Lancashire court listings - Monday, June 19, 2017

Here is this week's round-up of cases at Preston’s courts.

Dangerous driver sped through city

A driver who led police on a dangerous chase through Preston has been given a 16 week jail term suspended for a year.

Mohammed Laheri, 22, of Beardwood Drive, Blackburn, drove a Volkswagen Passat through red lights and no entry signs, during the police pursuit on April 23, which took him onto Moor Lane, St George’s Road, Garstang Road, Friargate and Cheapside.

The court heard he sped through a residential area and through a pedestrianised area in the city centre. The bench said he showed “total disregard” for pedestrians leaving licenced premises late at night.

At the time he only had a provisional licence and was still on licence from a jail term.

He was given a curfew and 18 month road ban after admitting dangerous driving, failing to stop, and having no insurance or licence.

He must also pay a £115 surcharge and £85 costs.

Man failed to declare a pension

A man who failed to declare his pension to the authorities has landed himself in hot water.

Terence Howard Griffiths, of Garstang Road, Bowgreave, Preston, pleaded guilty to making a false statement to the Department for Work and Pensions, with a view to obtaining employment support allowance payments for himself.

During an appearance before Preston Magistrates’ Court, the court was told how he had made a dishonest statement on March 25, 2013, which did not declare he was receiving a pension payment.The bench ordered the 65-year-old defendant to pay a £426 fine.

He must also pay a £42 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

The court took his plea into account.

Court briefs

Corey Mark Taylor-Aspinall, Robin Hey, Leyland, must do 80 hours unpaid work after admitting assaulting a man and must pay £100 compensation, and an £85 surcharge.

Frank Geoffrey Wrona, 37, Deepdale Road, Preston, was discharged for a year after admitting damaging a door and lock but must pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Gareth Walker, 33, of Fairview Drive, Adlington, Chorley, admits driving without insurance and must pay a £300 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Gerard Thompson, 36, of Gib Lane, Hoghton, near Preston, was found guilty of failing to give driver information and must pay a £660 fine, £66 surcharge and £85 costs.

Marlon Luke Cross, 31, of Sheep Hill Brow, Clayton-Le-Woods, Chorley, was given a curfew after admitting breaching a restraining order and must pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.Marnie Etell, 19, Alston Lane, Alston, Preston, was banned for 14 months after admitting drink driving and must pay a £120 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Daniel Paul Cookson, 55, of Shakespeare Road, Preston, was given a curfew after admitting stealing a coat, then fraudulently asking for a refund for it, and must pay an £85 surcharge.

Robert Jackson, 31, of Towngate, Leyland, admits being drunk and disorderly and must pay a £66 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Gavin William Howard, 29, of Colleyvale, Garstang,was jailed for six weeks after admitting conspiring to steal £195 of meat from Marks & Spencer.

Michelle Hall, 44, of Chapel Street, Adlington, was given 12 weeks in jail suspended for a year after admitting assaulting a security guard and theft, and must have drug treatment.