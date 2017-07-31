Lancashire court listings - Monday, July 31, 2017

Here is this week's round-up of cases at Preston's courts.

Unprovoked attack man sent to prison

A man has been jailed for four months for what magistrates called a “despicable, unprovoked attack” on a man in Chorley.

John Nathan Kemp, of Gloucester Road, Chorley, entered a guilty plea to assaulting the man by beating, during a hearing before Preston Magistrates’ Court.

His victim, Mohammed Waheed, suffered injuries during the incident in the town on February 18 this year, the court was told.

The bench said the 25-year-old’s defendant’s behaviour was serious enough to merit custody.

Kemp, who has several convictions on his record, was also ordered to pay £115 of compensation to his victim, but no costs order was made due to his limited financial means.

The four-month jail term will run alongside the current three year term Kemp is serving, which was imposed on April 21, the court ruled.

Suspended term for mum’s stalker

A man who stalked a mum in Preston over six weeks has been given a suspended jail term.

Mehdi Teimuri, of Regent Road, Walton-Le-Dale, near Preston attended her workplace, frightened her via the Whats App messenging service, contacted her by phone, loitered in the street and left gifts at her address, Preston Magistrates’ Court was told.

Prosecutors said the victim moved address as a result of the offences, which took place between April 14 and May 24.

Teimuri was given four weeks in prison suspended for 18 months after admitting a charge of stalking.

The defendant was also ordered to carry out unpaid work for 70 hours.

The magistrates bench ruled the 39-year-old must pay £85 towards prosecution costs.

Court snaps

Rafal Miloszewski, 32, of Manchester Road, Avenham, Preston, was discharged for a year after admitting stealing a moped and must pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Alexander Thomas Brewster, 24, of The Cloisters, Leyland, admitted flouting a rail fare and must pay a £150 fine, £3.70 compensation, £30 surcharge and £100 costs.

Christopher Barker, 28, of Morecambe Road, Lancaster, was found guilty of failing to give driver information and must pay a £660 fine, £66 surcharge and £85 costs.

Oliver Booth, 34, of Clegg Street, Kirkham, was found guilty of failing to give driver information and must pay a £660 fine, £66 surcharge and £85 costs.

Michael Bradley, 40, of Aldersleigh Crescent, Hoghton, Preston, was found guilty of driving without insurance and must pay a £660 fine, £66 surcharge and £85 costs.

Scott Anderson, 31, of Crawford Avenue, Fishwick, Preston, was found guilty of failing to meet insurance requirements and must pay a £220 fine, £30 surcharge and £100 costs.Andrew

Dowding, 47, of Chancery Close, Coppull, Chorley, was discharged for a year after admitting using threatening behaviour and was given a restraining order and must pay a £20 surcharge and £150 costs.Ralph Brook, 43, of Swindale Lane, Kirby Stephen, admits being drunk and disorderly outside the Nisa store in Miller Road, Ribbleton, Preston, while subject to a suspended jail sentence and must pay a £160 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Danielle Innes, 38, of Church Hill, Whittle-le-Woods, was banned for 18 months after admitting drink driving and must pay a £120 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.