Lancashire court listings - Monday, April 3, 2017

Here are the latest cases from Preston's courts.

Conman still has not paid his fines

A conman who tricked vulnerable elderly people in Preston out of hundreds by pretending to sell and fit boilers on behalf of a legitimate firm, has had time added to his suspended jail term after failing to pay his fines.

Joseph Gardner, 35, of St Clare’s Close, Fulwood, Preston, posed as a surveyor for a Preston heating firm but had actually been a member of office staff.

He previously committed a fraud against two Preston pensioners by claiming he could fit a boiler for £100, when no such boiler existed.

He also conned a landlord when he claimed he could fit boilers in his properties for £2,260, pocketing the cash without doing the work.

The bench at Preston Magistrates’ Court added 45 days to his suspended sentence and ordered him to pay £100 a month after hearing he had failed to pay £819 in fines.

Sexual assault on woman in city

Peter John Morcom, of Hesketh Road, Southport admits sexually assaulting a woman in Preston.

The 48-year-old was ordered to pay £500 compensation to his victim.

The court heard the incident, in which he touched the woman, took place in the city on June 18 last year.

The victim cannot be identified for legal reasons.

The bench at Preston Magistrates’ Court imposed a rehabilitation activity requirement as part of his community order.

The defendant was also ordered to do unpaid work for 80 hours.

The court said he must also pay a £85 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

The bench ruled he was required to sign the se offenders register with the police for five years.

Court snaps

Jane Forster, 34, of Lark Hill Street, Preston, was found guilty of failing to have a TV licence and must pay a £60 fine, £30 surcharge and £120 costs.

Stephen Frawley, 50, of Burholme Close, Ribbleton, Preston, was found guilty of failing to have a TV licence and must pay a £60 fine, £30 surcharge and £120 costs.

Damien Bennett, 42, of Chaddock Street, Preston, admits stealing vodka and must do 60 hours unpaid work and pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Sheena Thomason, 43, of St Austin’s Road, Avenham, Preston, was discharged for a year after admitting stealing perfume and must pay a £20 surcharge and £40 costs.

John Cooper, 32, of no fixed abode, must do 180 hours unpaid work after being found guilty of assault and must pay £75 compensation and £500 costs.

Manishbhai Limbachya, 46, of Brackenbury Road, Fulwood, Preston, was bound over in the sum of £200 for 12 months after admitting breaching the peace.

Matthew Colman, 24, of Holland House Way, Buckshaw Village, must have alcohol treatment after being found guilty of assaulting a woman and must pay a £100 fine, £50 compensation and £500 costs.

William Appleton, 61, of Wellington Road, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston, admits stealing two hair regrowth prevention kits and must pay £350 compensation and a £200 fine.

Lee Collier, 37, of Jemmett Street, Preston, must do 180 hours unpaid work after admitting assault and must pay £75 compensation, an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Craig Ritchie, 39, of Ringway, Chorley, admits drink driving and must pay a £576 fine, but avoided a ban.