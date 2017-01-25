Knifepoint robbery at Preston shop

A shop worker has been threatened with a kitchen knife in a robbery at a convenience store.

At about 9.55pm on Tuesday, January 24, the offender went into a shop on Wellington Road, Ashton, carrying a large kitchen knife.

He approached a lone member of staff who was preparing to close for the evening and told him to open the till.

Police said the employee was threatened with the knife before the offender snatched about £30 from the till and left.

He made off on a pushbike up Tulketh Avenue.

DS Jerry Sturgess, of Preston CID, said: “This was a completely unprovoked attack on a small family store in a nice residential area in Preston.

“Luckily no one was hurt as there could have been families or children in there at the time.

“There is a good chance that the male responsible is known in the area or has targeted the premises by hanging around for some time beforehand.

“I urge anyone who recognises the man pictured and similarly those with any information at all to come forward.”

The offender is described as white, of slim build about 6ft to 6ft 1ins and was wearing a two tone grey hoodie which was lighter grey from the shoulders up and dark below.

He also wore a snood or dark face covering, dark joggers and light coloured trainers.

Anyone with information about the incident or about the offenders can contact us on 101 quoting log reference 1457 of January 24.

Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at Crimestoppers-uk.org.