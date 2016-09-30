Jailed soldier spat in Blackpool police officer’s face

A soldier spat directly into the face of a civilian detention officer looking after people in the cells at Blackpool police headquarters.

Mark Shaw twice asked the officer if he could go – and when he spat through the cell hatch, saliva landed on the guard’s left eye.

Shaw, 22, of Bangor Avenue, Bispham, who is a Kingsman in the infantry based in Cyprus, pleaded guilty to assault.

He was fined £365 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £150 compensation with £36 victims’ surcharge by Blackpool magistrates.

Presiding magistrate, Ian Robertson, told him:”This was quite nasty.

“Spitting we do not like. It is very unpleasant.”

Sarah Perkins, prosecuting, said Shaw was in the cells at Blackpool in the early hours on August 6 when he rang the buzzer and a civilian detention officer opened the hatch to his cell.

The court was told that after twice asking: “Can I go,” he spat in the officer’s face. The officer reported the matter to his manager and said: “I do not expect to be the subject of disgusting behaviour like this while I am working.”

Shaw, who had two previous convictions for assault as a youth, told magistrates he had been on leave at the time and been drinking before committing the offence.

He added:”It was a disgusting action and I regret it.”