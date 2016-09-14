Jail for shoplifter who threatened to knife worker

A prolific thief who threatened to stab a shop worker as he was foiled trying to steal goods has been jailed for a year.

Steven Parkinson, 33, of Thurland Court, Morecambe, embarked on a theft spree across Lancaster in May, June and August, Preston Crown Court heard.

Prosecuting, Frances McEntee said he stole a TV from Sainsburys, meat from M and S and toiletries from Wilkinsons - but whilst on bail for those matters he turned violent when challenged by a Lancaster shop worker, who heard bottles clinking in his bag.

He threatened to stab him after asking if he “had a problem” - and was later found to have a knife, although he did not produce it in the shop.

Parkinson pleaded guilty to five thefts, possession of a bladed article and using threatening behaviour.

Recorder Christopher Kennedy QC said: "You are 33 years of age and you have used your adult life to great extent to embark in a significant pattern of offending.

" I can take the first set of offences as part of a persistent pattern of shoplifting.

"At the time you committed those offences - not for the first time - attempts were being made to assist you and you were subject to a community order

"Whilst on bail for those offences you committed a further shoplifting in materially more serious circumstances

"You attended a shop managed by a Mr Oxley. His attention was caught by you when he heard clinking bottles in your bag and decide to keep an eye on you.

"You decided to take him on - you asked if he had a problem with you. He warned if you sought to leave the alarm would sound.

"You did not take the opportunity to cease offending.

"Having threatened him in this way you sought to leave, the alarm was activated.

"You have 53 similar offences on your record. Only a custodial sentence can be justified."