Heysham man raped vulnerable young woman twice in her home

A man who began to rape a vulnerable woman as she vomited in a loo after a night out has been jailed for four years.

Judge Andrew Woolman imposed the immediate jail term at Preston Crown Court after hearing how Thomas Griffin had tried to sexually assault her in a bathroom while she was being sick from too much alcohol.

Prosecuting, Emma Kehoe said he then undressed the young mum and led her to her bedroom where he raped her, despite her pleas to stop, as her young child slept in the same room.

After then falling asleep due to the alcohol, she awoke to find him raping her for a second time.

The vile attack happened on May 15 last year.

Griffin, 23, of Norland Drive, Heysham, left her home - also in Heysham - in the morning and later texted his victim.

Ms Kehoe said: “ At 11am, he texted her saying he was sorry, that he wanted to end his life and that he couldn’t live with the fact he had abused her in the way he had.”

The devastated young woman confided in her mum and made a complaint at the police station at 9.45pm the next day.

But Griffin, who was arrested at 2.20am the following morning, then denied the rape in a police interview.

Miss Kehoe added:” The victim has made a personal statement in which she says she has been unable to go into her bedroom, has had to get rid of her bed and is struggling with day to day life.”

However a forensic examination of the mum’s underwear revealed his DNA and he later pleaded guilty to two counts of raping the woman, who cannot be identified for legal reasons.