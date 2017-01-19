Firm fined £32,000 as deadly gas found in shisha cafe

A shisha cafe was found to be full of carbon monoxide when environmental heath officers visited, a court has heard.



Firm Misty Blue Ltd, which managed the Ignite Shisha café on Watery Lane, Preston, has been fined £32,000 by Preston Magistrates’ Court after being found guilty of safety breaches.

Representatives for Misty Blue Ltd failed to attend court.



Prosecuting, Jorge Carrera said on January 28 officers found high levels of carbon monoxide produced from the burning of charcoals for use with shisha pipes.



He said: “Smoking shisha involves burning charcoals for use with pipes. Charcoal is a solid fuel and when it burns carbon monoxide is released.



“During the visit high levels were detected in the kitchen and the room where charcoals were burned in preparation for use with the pipes.



“Creation of carbon monoxide through a work activity is liable to expose employees and other persons on the premises to a risk to their health. Even moderate exposure can lead to serious permanent ill health effects or death.”



The company also failed to comply with an improvement notice to assess the health risk from exposure to the gas.



It must also pay £722 costs and a £170 victim surcharge.



The court heard Misty Blue Ltd, which previously pleaded guilty to allowing the smoking in enclosed premises showed a “blatant disregard” for the law.

