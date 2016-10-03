Do not approach warning over killer on run

A convicted killer serving a life sentence has absconded from an open prison.

Christopher Hannon, 58, formerly of Blackley, Manchester went missing from Kirkham on Saturday evening.

He is serving an indeterminate life sentence after he was convicted of robbery in December 2008.

Hannon was convicted of manslaughter in 1997.

The prisoner is described as white, 5ft 8 to 5ft 9in tall with brown eyes and balding grey hair. He has tattoos on his left arm and right wrist and on his knuckles.

He has links to Manchester and Cheshire.

In 2005 Hannon went missing from another open prison while working, with other inmates, on an environmental project in Cumbria.

Members of the public have been warned not to approach him.

DS Angela Grey of Blackpool Police said: “Hannon has committed a number of violent offences in the past and we would urge the public not to approach him if they see him. Enquiries are on-going to trace Hannon and we would urge anyone who has seen him not to approach him but to call police as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 01253 604193 or they can ring 101 quoting log 1560 of 1st October.