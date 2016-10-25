Disqualified driver caught twice in a day

Police were left shocked after a disqualified driver was caught twice in the same day on Lancashire roads.

Officers have been carrying out an operation to tackle uninsured drivers, with dozens snared so far as part of the project.

During the operation, police seized a car in Preston, being driven by a disqualified driver.

And police revealed the same driver had already been caught earlier the same morning, driving a BMW which was also seized.

Officers described the incident as showing “what we’re up against”.

A post on Facebook from PC Nigel Keates said: “This is what we’re up against.

“As part of our operation to tackle uninsured drivers, this vehicle was seized in Preston yesterday being driven by a disqualified driver.

“Unbelievably the very same disqualified driver was caught earlier that morning driving a BMW which was also seized!

“Driver now in custody and remanded until Monday.

“Well done #Team1RPU.”

The incident happened on Saturday, with the driver remanded in custody until Monday this week.

In the crackdown, a total of 94 vehicles had been seized by Monday.

Police said 45 uninsured vehicles had been discovered at the weekend.

A tweet from Lancashire Road Police on Monday said: “Another 45 uninsured vehicles seized at the weekend making a total of 94 vehicles seized and off the roads of Lancashire #opdriveinsured.”