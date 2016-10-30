Designer gear including Gucci, Cartier and Louis Vuitton stolen from Frenchwood home

A DAD-to-be who burgled £13,000 of designer gear from the home of his teenage accomplice’s friend has been jailed for 22 months.

Jamshid Jaffrey, 21, of Henver Road, Crumpsall, Manchester, and his 17-year-old co-defendant from Frenchwood, Preston, stole a £10,000 Cartier watch, a Gucci handbag, Louis Vuitton sunglasses, briefcases and cash, after breaking into a family’s home on Frenchwood Knoll, Preston, on April 19.

Richard Archer, prosecuting, said: “At 7pm Mrs Hafisa Mulla left her home address believing her son was at home, but he later went out.

“She returned home at 10.15pm, saw the front bedroom light on and assumed he was home. She went to the front door and couldn’t find her house key so she tried the doorbell and knocked with the letterbox.

“She heard a loud bang and thought her car had rolled backwards so she ran back to driveway. She saw a dark figure jumping out of the bathroom window and onto the garage roof. He had a balaclava and was in dark clothing.

“She formed the view she had been burgled.

“Her neighbours came to assist.”

The next morning officers stopped a taxi Jaffrey and the boy were travelling in. Jaffrey was found with a Gucci bag, the sunglasses and cannabis while the boy had the Cartier watch in his pocket and £110 cash, keys and a phone.

Jaffrey, who failed to attend his last court hearing and was on the run, admits burglary and possessing cannabis.

Defending, Claire Larton said: “His mum has a blood clot on her lung and that was the motivation for his failure to appear.”

The 17-year-old was given a youth rehabilitation order.