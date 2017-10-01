County police horse leads anti-Brexit protest

Have your say

Officers from Lancashire's mounted section having been helping to police today's anti-Brexit protest.

Protestors took to the streets in Manchester this afternoon for a Stop Brexit march.

Lancashire police horse Guild, left, on duty at the Stop Brexit march in Manchester

And at the head of the march was Lancashire police horse Guild, who was helping out colleagues in Greater Manchester Police.

Lancashire horses Kelbrook, Finnigan - named after former Chief Constable Steve Finnigan - Hutton, Caton and Gisburn were also on duty.

A GMP spokesman said: "Thank you to all those who protested peacefully and safely."

The march was taking place as the Conservative party conference gets underway in Manchester.