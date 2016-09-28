Chorley police investigate rape claim

The alleged rape of a young woman is being investigated by police.

Officers are looking into the incident which is said to have happened close to Chorley town centre at the weekend.

The incident is alleged to have happened on Harpers Lane in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Residents are said to be shocked by the news, having found out about itthrough social media.

Lancashire Police say they are still carrying out investigations and could not reveal many details at this stage.

A spokesman for the force said: “We were called at around 2.30am on Sunday, September 25 following a report that a 24-year-old woman had been raped in Chorley.

“We remain in the early stages of an investigation to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

“No arrests have been made at this time.”

Police would not say whereabouts on Harpers Lane the alleged incident happened, but local people say it was in the vicinity of a William Hill bookmakers shop at the top of the road.

A worker at a shop on Harpers Lane, who asked not to be named, said customers were coming in talking about it: “Yes, people were unsure at first what it was. It’s the talk of the area. They’re very shocked but people don’t know enough about it. They’re saying it was round the bookies, somewhere up that way.”

Another shop worker on Harpers Lane said their customers had also been discussing it.

“Nobody knows what’s happened,” she said. “It was on social media, too, they were sharing it.”