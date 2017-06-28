CCTV APPEAL: 'Robbery' in Preston city centre

An investigation has been launched into an alleged robbery after a man woke up with scratches down his back and missing his keys, wallet and phone, say police.

The incident happened overnight on May 28-29 and is being investigated by police after it was discovered £400 was taken from the man's bank accounts.

Officers are now seeking to identify the men and woman on the attached CCTV stills from the Church Street/Fishergate area as they believe they may be able to help with their investigation .

A spokesman for the police said: "The identity of these males and female is being sought in relation to a suspected robbery incident.

"A victim has woke up the next morning after a night out and noticed his wallet, keys and phone were missing and he had some scratches on his back.

"It transpires £400 was withdrawn from his bank accounts at midnight from the cash machine at Halifax on Fishergate and CCTV enquiries hare now ong-going.

"If you can identify any of the individuals on the below photographs please get in touch with us."

Anyone with information can contact police via email at 176@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or contact 101 quoting crime reference SA1708090 and leave a message for PC 176 Edwards.