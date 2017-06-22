Cat killed in dog attack in Ingol

A Preston pensioner has been left traumatised after her cat was savagely killed in a dog attack in Ingol.

Mrs Barbara Brown, 70, was devastated after neighbours revealed her cat had been targeted by three Lurcher type dogs at around 9.30pm on June 20 in Dukes Meadow.

Lancashire Police confirmed that they had received reports of the attack and death of a cat.

The dogs then reportedly attacked another cat and bit a boy who tried to defend the cat in the attack, say police.

Former nurse Mrs Brown said: "My next door neighbour told me he'd just seen three dogs run off with my cat - it was so frightening.

"We went down the Cul-de-Sac where my neighbour showed me my cat, Charlie, who had died in the attack. It was devastating.

"Once the dogs came they just chased everything that moved. People who have cats in the area were all desperately trying to get them inside in case the dogs carried on.

"There was no sign of the owner anywhere.

"I'd had Charlie who was 19, from the RSPCA since he was a kitten. To have him die in this way is just awful.

"I was in the garden shortly before the attack with my three-year-old grandson - who's to say these dogs wouldn't have dived on him?

"He also took another cat and bit a boy who tried to get the dogs off another cat. I was told the boy had to go to hospital.

"At first it was very upsetting, now I'm just so angry with the owner. If you have three dogs you have to be responsible."

A police spokesman said: "We were called at around 9.35pm to reports that three dogs were seen in a public place attacking cats.

"One cat was killed and another injured. Someone tried to intervene and during the course of this was bitten."

Investigations into the incident are on-going.

The RSPCA have been contacted for comment.