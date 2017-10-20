Cash machine torn from supermarket wall in overnight raid

The hunt is on for raiders who ripped a cash machine from a supermarket wall in Preesall, say police.

The thieves are believed to have used farming machinery to dig the cash machine out of the wall of the Coop convenience store on Sandy Lane.

Police attended after an automatic alarm sounded when the thieves targeted the shop just before 4am on Friday October 20.

But the raiders had already fled the scene in two vehicles, taking the cash machine with them.

A police spokesman said: "We were notified of the incident by an automatic alarm and a witness report.

"At this early stage we are still trying to establish all the details and are not sure how many people were involved in the theft.

"We do know that a car and a van were seen making off from from the scene.

"We have patrols in the area actively looking for the offenders and the vehicles.

"Thankfully, nobody was present at the shop and nobody was injured."

Police are continuing their search this morning. Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.