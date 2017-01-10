Cannabis plants seized in Chorley drugs raid

Six cannabis plants were seized by police in a drugs bust in Chorley yesterday (9 January).

Officers discovered the plants in two tents as they executed a drugs warrant at a property on Cavendish Street.

The drugs warrant was issued as a result of community intelligence, say police.

A man is due to attend a voluntary interview as part of the police's on-going investigation.

No arrests have been made.

Anybody with information concerning drug related activity can report it to the police by calling 101. Alternatively, information can be reported anonymously by calling crime stoppers on 0800 555111.