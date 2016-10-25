Biker seriously hurt in crash

A 53-year-old man has suffered a serious foot injury following a collision in Lancaster.

Police were called by the ambulance service around 5.30pm on Monday, October 24, following reports of an accident in Little Fell Lane.

A Volkswagen Polo travelling towards Lancaster was involved in a collision with a Honda bike.

The motorcyclist, a 53-year-old man from Lancaster, suffered significant injuries to his right foot and was taken by paramedics to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment.

The driver of the Volkswagen, a 55-year-old woman, also from Lancaster, was uninjured.

The road was closed for three hours while accident investigators attended the scene.

Sgt Tracey Ward said: “We are continuing to investigate the circumstances around a road traffic collision in Lancaster. A 53-year-old man has suffered serious injuries to his foot and we want to establish exactly what happened.”

Call police on 101.