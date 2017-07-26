Arson investigation after car fire in Preston

Have your say

An investigation is underway after a fire crew was called to a suspicious car fire yesterday evening, say fire services.

Firefighters from Fulwood were called out to the fire on Sylvancroft at around 11pm.

Crews said that the car was found to be well alight and the fire had spread to a fence.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "A fire engine and crew from Fulwood responded to the 999 call.

"The car was well alight and the fire had spread to a fence. No-one was injured.

"Firefighters used a hosereel jet to extinguish the fire, which they believe was started deliberately."

A joint police and fire service investigation into the fire in on-going.