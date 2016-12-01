Appeal to find wanted sex offender who may be in Blackpool

Detectives are appealing for help to locate a wanted sex offender from Bournemouth in Dorset.

Johan Petterson, 76, was last seen at his home at around 11.30pm on Friday 18 November 2016.



He is wanted for breach of his sex offender notification requirement and on court warrant for recall to prison.



Detective Inspector Andy Roberts, of Dorset Police, said: "We have made a number of enquiries and now have information to suggest that Johan Petterson has travelled to London and subsequently Blackpool.



“I am releasing his photograph in the hope that someone will know his whereabouts.



“Although we have no information to suggest he is an immediate danger to the public, I would ask that anyone who sees Johan does not approach him, but contacts their local police on 999.



“There may be various reasons why he has not complied with the requirements placed on him and I appeal to him directly to make contact with police at the earliest opportunity.”



Johan Petterson is described as white, five feet eight inches tall and of slim build. He has brown eyes, grey hair, a grey beard and sideburns and wears dark rimmed glasses.



DI Roberts continued: “I’d like to assure members of the public that officers are making every effort to find this man as soon as possible.”



Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Johan Petterson should call their local police on 999.