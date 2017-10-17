APPEAL: Teenage girls assaulted and verbally abused on train to Preston

Two teenage girls were assaulted and subjected to transphobic abuse while travelling on a train to Preston, say police.

The incident happened on a service between Blackburn and Preston at around 6.25pm on October 10.

Police say a man who was already on-board at Blackburn verbally abused the girls using transphobic language and physically assaulted one of the girls when she attempted to film him.

Officers from British Transport Police are now appealing for help identifying a man in connection to an incident.

A spokesman said: "A man who was on the train engaged in conversation with the two 17-year-old girls.

"He asked them if they were girls or boys and used transphobic language against them and continued laughing at them. One of the victims then took out her mobile phone and began to record the incident.

"The suspect then lunged at the victim, knocking her mobile phone out of her hand which cracked the screen. He then proceeded in grabbing her arm and placing his knee in her back. This resulted in some bruising and swelling to the victim’s right side.

"The man then left the train at Preston."

"Officers are releasing an image of a man they wish to speak with in connection to this incident. If you were on board this service and saw what happened, please contact BTP. "



Anyone with information is asked to call BTP on 0800 405040 or text us on 61016 reference 523 of 10/10/17. Alternatively, details can be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.