Could you adopt siblings asks Lancashire County Council?

Lancashire County Council has launched an appeal to find people willing to adopt siblings.

It says brothers and sisters are among the children who wait longest to be adopted because there are just not enough people coming forward able to give them a safe, permanent and loving family.

County Coun. Susie Charles, Cabinet Member for Children, Young People and Schools,(pictured), said: “We realise that when people first start to consider adoption, they don’t usually envisage adopting two or more children. But I’m hoping that we can encourage people to at least think it over.”

Among the 62 Lancashire children ready to be adopted, there are nine two-sibling groups and four three-sibling groups.

Coun Charles said: “We keep brothers and sisters together whenever we can. For children who cannot be brought up by their own parents, those sibling relationships take on extra importance. In the midst of the trauma and losses these children experience, being placed with a brother or sister can be an important source of comfort and support, and give them the opportunity to grow up together.”

She continued: “Adopting more than one child takes a special kind of commitment, and a willingness to accept a big change in circumstances. But we know it can work, because we already have some very happy families here in Lancashire which were created when people adopted siblings.

The council is keen to hear from prospective adopters, including single people and couples, same-sex and heterosexual, from all religious backgrounds or none. Call the adoption team on 0300 123 6723 or see www.lancashire.gov.uk/adoption•