Coffee giant set to open on retail park

A coffee giant looks set to open its doors in a city retail park after plans were given the green light.

Costa looks to be in line to become the next addition to the Queens Retail Park in the city’s Horrocks Quarter, after detailed plans for the new unit were approved by Town Hall bosses.

Community leaders say the introduction of the new drive-through helps show that Preston is “on the up”.

Town centre councillor Drew Gale said: “I’m all in favour of it.

“I think it will add a cosmopolitan feel to an already expanding and growing area.

“It’s yet more evidence that Preston and the city centre is open for business.

“They are completely regenerating that end of town, which is the gateway to Preston.

“Preston is on the up.”

The detailed plans, for the appearance of the commercial unit, were submitted by the Brookhouse Group and approved by officers at Preston Council.

A report from council officers said the new single-storey unit would be occupied by Costa Coffee, although nobody from the group responded to the Lancashire Evening Post’s request for a comment.

The report said: “No objections have been received to the proposed development.

“The proposed development is acceptable, the appearance and scale of the development would contribute positively to the regeneration of the Horrocks Quarter Opportunity Area and the street scene on Stanley Street.”

It said the new unit would face Stanley Street, but would be accessed from within the retail park, either through existing parking or via a drive-through lane.

Planning permission for Queens Retail Park was first granted in August 1994, with plans agreed in 2012 and again in 2014 to develop the whole area.