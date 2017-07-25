Chorley court listings - Tuesday July 25 2017

Here is a summary of offences at Chorley and Preston magistrates courts.

Katy Heyworth, 32, of Western Drive, Leyland, was fined £198 by Chorley magistrates for driving at a speed exceeding the legal 30mph. She also had to pay £30 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. Her licence was endorsed with three points. The offence happened in Guildway, Preston, on September 2 last year.

Arab Ali Kenesari, 36, of King Street, Chorley, was fined £250 at Chorley Magistrates’ Court for driving without valid insurance. He also had to pay £30 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. He was disqualified from driving for six months and his driving record was endorsed. The offence happened in Lyons Lane, on November 20.

Wayne Gemson, of The Green, Eccleston, was fined £230 at Chorley Magistrates’ Court for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle, who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. He also had to pay £30 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. His driving record was endorsed with six points. The offence happened in Preston on December 20.

Vicki Edwards, 49, of Northgate Drive, Chorley, was fined £660 by Chorley magistrates for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. She also had to pay £66 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. She was disqualified from driving for six months and her diving record was endorsed with six points. The offence happened in Preston on December 27.

Benjamin Lee Harrison, 24, of no fixed address, was given a community order by Preston magistrates for destroying flat screen TV, remote control and mop and bucket at a house in Leyland. He also had to pay £25 compensation and £85 victim surcharge. The offence happened on July 7.