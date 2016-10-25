Chorley court list - Tuesday October 25 2016

Here is a list of cases involving Chorley or Leyland offenders at Chorley or Preston magistrates' courts

Dane Thomas Holden, 28, of Kingfisher Close, Chorley, was fined £120 by Chorley magistrates for drink driving. Her was breathalysed in Southport Road on September 24. He had to pay £30 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. He is disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 36 months.

Kevin Michael Young, 31, of Clarence Street, Leyland, was fined £115 for not wearing a seatbelt whilst driving when he appeared at Chorley Magistrates’ Court. The offence occurred in Houghton Lane, Higher Walton, on January 11. He was also ordered to pay £20 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

Susan Knowles, 45, of Carrington Road, Adlington, was jailed for 28 weeks after admitting two counts of stealing alcohol and razor blades from Booths

Gareth Hopkins, of Golden Hill Lane, Leyland, was fined £660 by Chorley magistrates for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle, who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence which occurred on February 29.

He also had to pay costs of £85 and his driving record has been endorsed with six points.

Emma Fogg, 21, of Draperfield, Chorley, admitted driving at a speed which exceeded the legal 30mph when she appeared at Chorley Magistrates’ Court. The offence happened on January 16. She was fined £40 and had to pay £20 victim surcharge and £40 court costs. Her driving record has been endorsed with three points.

Terence Patrick Brown, of Long Meadows, Chorley, was fined £200 by Preston magistrates for using threatening or abusive words. He also had to pay £100 compensation to his victim, £30 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. He was also fined £40 for assaulting Michelle Hall.

Both offences occurred on October 8.