Chorley court list - September 27

Here is a list of cases involving Chorley and Leyland offenders, heard at Preston or Chorley Magistrates' Court.

Bruce Mansley, 25, of Harlech Drive, Leyland, admitted taking a car without consent on May 18, and driving it without insurance or a licence when he appeared before Preston Magistrates’ Court.

He was banned from driving for 12 months, prohibited from entering the Leyland Lion in Leyland for 12 months, and was given an electronically tagged curfew and rehabilitation activity requirement.

In a separate incident on June 26, Mansley admitted assaulting a man in Leyland and possessing the class A drug cocaine. He was ordered to pay £100 compensation, £200 prosecution costs and an £85 victim surcharge.

Cecil Chisale, 19, of Longmeanygate, Leyland, admitted causing actual bodily harm to a man in Leyland on August 23.

Preston Magistrates’ Court imposed a rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered him to pay a £320 fine and £85 surcharge. He must also pay his victim £200 compensation.

Kenyon Dobson, 30, of Ventor Road, Chorley, was fined £55 by Chorley magistrates for driving at 37mph on a 30mph road - Park Road, on December 29. He was also ordered to pay £85 court costs and £20 victim surcharge. His driving record was also endorsed with three points.

Stephen McReynolds, 30, of Byron Crescent, Coppull, was fined £660 for driving without a licence and insurance on December 28 last year when he appeared at Chorley Magistrates’ Court, He also had to pay £85 court costs and £66 victim surcharge. His driving record with endorsed with six points.

Jason Phillip Gradwell, 27, of Kenyon Lane, Chorley, was fined £115 for driving above the legal 50mph on the A49 Longton By Pass on October 1 last year. Chorley magistrates also ordered him to pay £85 court costs and his licence was endorsed with three points.