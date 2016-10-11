Chorley court list - October 11 2016

Here is a list of cases heard at Chorley Magistrates' Court and Preston Magistrates' Court, involving Leyland or Chorley offenders.

Kelly Ginley, 35, of Denham Wood Close, Chorley, was given a community order by Chorley magistrates for drink driving. The offence happened in Draperfield, in Chorley, on September 4. She also admitted failing to stop following an accident where another vehicle was damaged in Lowerburgh Way and driving without third party insurance. She was given 200 hours unpaid work and had to pay £85 court costs and £85 victim surcharge. She was also disqualified from holding a licence for two years.

Susan Jane Knowles, 45, of Carrington Road, Adlington, was sent to prison for eight weeks after she appeared at Preston Magistrates’ Court charged with stealing two bottles of Jack Daniels and a bottle of Bacardi, worth £76 form Booths on August 27. She also admitted stealing two packets of razors worth £24 from Booths, in Chorley, on August 26. Both offences occurred whilst she was under a suspended sentence.

Edward Dawson, 24, of Newsome Street, Leyland, was given a community order with 80 hours unpaid work for assaulting a police constable, PC Paul Connell on September 25. Preston magistrates also ordered him to pay £85 compensation.

Natalie Jayne Bradley, 40, of Park Royal Court, Chorley, was fined £220 for driving at a speed exceeding the legal 30mph when she appeared at Preston Magistrates’ Court. The offence occurred in Rossendale Road, Burnley, on March 4. She had to pay £22 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Kevin Michael Young, 30, of Clarence Street, Leyland, was fined £660 by Preston magistrates for failing to give information relating to the driver of a vehicle, who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. He had to pay £66 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. He now has six points on his licence.