Charity seeking voluntary helpers

Health care charity Sue Ryder is recruiting volunteers at neurological care centre at Cuerden Hall.

Volunteers are required for various roles at the shop, which has specialist sections dedicated to second hand furniture, clothing and books.

Cuerden Barn shop manager, Mary Bean, said: “We have an incredible team of volunteers at the Cuerden Barn shop, raising funds to support Sue Ryder’s care.

“A few extra pairs of hands would be useful to help maximise sales from all the items the public generously donate to us!”

Money raised at the shop helps the charity deliver its care at Sue Ryder Cuerden Hall, which helps people living with conditions like motor neurone disease and multiple sclerosis live as full a life as possible.

To find out more about volunteering, visit the Sue Ryder Cuerden Barn shop at Cuerden Hall, Shady Lane, Preston or ring 01772 316677.