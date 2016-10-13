Charity ball raises funds for seriously-ill children

A black tie charity ball has helped raise more than £1,500 which will give a much needed boost to Chorley’s Derian House Children’s Hospice.

The James Bond themed event was hosted by staff from Hays in Preston in partnership with charity Together for Short Lives at Ribby Hall Village in Wrea Green.

The ball was organised by Hayley Parker from the Hays Preston team to raise awareness of the vital care provided by local children’s hospices across the country.

Jeff Taylor, Director at Hays in Preston, said: “Our charity ball is always a date in the calendar that our team and business clients look forward to.

“It was a pleasure to organise and host the black tie dinner for Together for Short Lives and support Derian House Children’s Hospice. It was such a glamorous evening and everybody had a great time supporting such a worthwhile charity.”

Around 100 guests attended the black tie dinner, which included a charity auction and a night of entertainment provided by DJ Kevin Hopcroft.