Caryss harvests the fruits of her fund-raising labour

A year as Harvest Queen has enabled Caryss Grilli to achieve so much for her chose charities.

The 17-year-old has raised almost £4,000, to be divided between Cancer Research UK, Dementia UK and Longton St Andrews Church.

Caryss Grilli with her grandmothers - left to right Linda Grilli and Sheila Owen

During her reign with the Longton church, Caryss, a Newman College student, has held a fund-raising event each month, including a wartime hotpot, a race night, a Mamma Mia movie night with tapas, quizzes, a Guy’s Guild Wheel challenge, a pamper afternoon and a family fun day.

She even did a sponsored sky dive on her 17th birthday.

Her mum, Cath, said: “Caryss’s grandparents are her inspiration for the reasons she chose the charities.

“Her grandfather, Richard Owen, sadly died in 2013 after a year’s battle with pancreatic cancer.

Caryss Grilli, Harvest Queen of Longton St Andrews Church, presents a cheque to Cancer Research UK representative Carol Wright

“Her other grandfather, has been suffering from dementia since 2009. Caryss has always been very close to her grandfathers and has been an inspiration in herself through grief and a great support to her grandmothers.

“We wish to thank all the local businesses, pubs, restaurants and Tesco and Aldi in Leyland who kindly donated raffle prizes for her events, as well as Michelle Cornwell, who was the Tropic consultant who provided the treatments for the pamper afternoon.”