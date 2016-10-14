Caring night as charity pulls out all the stops for beer and music festival

Beer and pies were on order at Caritas Care’s first beer festival held at Plungington Community Centre.

The event has been hailed a huge success, with plans already in the diary for another one next year.

Organisers Craig Chapman and Martin Layton

Visitors were entertained throughout the four-day festival, with some great musical performances.

Martin Layton, manager and event organiser, says: “The festival was absolutely fabulous. We had a lot of positive comments.

“The entertainment was brilliant.

“We had an old-fashioned duo from Blackpool, called Creeping Bent Grass, who sang, played the guitar and keyboard, Dawn Vickers, who is a singer and the indie band, The Empire Police, went down well with students.

Sharon Bassa at Plungington Community Centre, Preston

“It was a really great atmosphere and everyone had fun. A lot of our staff and senior managers even came down to volunteer and pull pints.

“We have already set a date for next year and we hope it will be even better.”

All money raised will go towards Caritas Care’s various programmes, including the FX Project, which provides day care and activities for adults with disabilities; ACE, which supports ex-offenders; and fun days for foster and adoption families.

Martin adds: “We are raising money to make a difference for our charity.

Ian Walls and Mick Smyth

“A lot of funding goes into our community projects.

“While we do get some money to do our statutory duties, we want more so we can go the extra mile for the people we support.

“We get funding for the day care at FX Project, but we need to source cash for events, extra activities and vehicles so we can get our young adults into the community. We also have a supported living service and we need a vehicle to take disabled residents out.

“Caritas Care also has a fostering and adoption team and the money we raised will also go towards fun days for and trips away.

“The money will also help go the extra mile for our former offenders through the ACE project.”

Caritas Care, based in Preston, delivers services across the North West supporting children, families and communities. It provides opportunities and support for people with disabilities, the homeless and ex offenders; combats social isolation and increases community engagement.

For more information visit www.caritascare.org.uk.