Car bursts into flames at auction site in Walton Summit

A vehicle burst into flames at a car auction site in Walton Summit, say fire services.

Firefighters evacuated staff and customers from the British Car Auction site in Reedfield Place following reports of the blaze at around midday on April 5.

Crews wearing breathing apparatus used hose-reels to extinguish the blaze.

A British Car Auction spokesperson confirmed that a fire started in a sale vehicle.

He said: "The site was evacuated and the Fire Service were alerted and attended promptly to tackle the fire. No one was hurt and no other vehicles were damaged.

"The centre re-opened for business around 45 minutes later and the sale re-commenced once staff and customers returned.

"The vehicle that was the source of the fire was badly damaged and was removed."

Nobody was injured during the incident.