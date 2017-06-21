Stanley Arms revamp will bring country to Preston

A £240,000 refurbishment of the Stanley Arms got underway this week, with the new-look pub due to re-open in late July.

Heineken-owned Star Pubs and Bars are turning the Grade II Listed 1850s alehouse next door to the Guild Hall into a “top quality traditional country style pub” in the heart of the city centre.

Described as “passionate about beer,” new licensee Paul Butcher will be carrying out a complete renovation of the cellar, installing state of the art dispense equipment and introducing cask ales.

“It’s been a dream to have a pub of my own for 20 years and it had to be right,” said Paul. “The Stanley is part of Preston’s history and its heritage and uniqueness really appealed to me. I want to preserve these qualities and create a relaxed traditional pub that complements all the new modern bars and restaurants opening in the city.”

David Pritchard, Star operations director, added: “Preston is booming.”