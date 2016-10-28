Logisitics firm a growing force

International and UK logistics specialist W H Bowker Ltd has announced it is acquiring the warehousing and transport operations at five sites belonging to Potter Logistics Ltd for an undisclosed sum.

Potter’s operations are located at Droitwich, Knowsley, Ripon, Selby and York.

The acquisition makes Bamber Bridge-based W H Bowker Ltd one of the largest players in the UK in the field of specialist chemicals logistics, healthcare and food warehousing and distribution.

As a result of the acquisition W H Bowker Ltd will operate a road transport fleet of more than 200 trucks, in excess of 450 trailers, and over 1,000,000 square feet of warehousing, employing more than 750 people within its Group.

Potter Group (Holdings) Plc is entering a new era as a property Investment company focusing on the development of its extensive land assets.

W H Bowker Ltd director Bill Bowker said: “Potter Logistics is a highly successful family-owned business with a reputation for quality and excellence in service across a range of specialist road transport and warehousing sectors, evidenced by the numerous awards it has won in recent years.

“Derrick Potter, his management team and staff have built industry-wide respect for their logistics expertise and the company provides an excellent fit with our expansion strategy. ”

Potter Logistics Ltd chairman Derrick Potter says, “As a well-recognised, family logistics business of 51 years standing, a key priority in recent years has been to look to the future of our excellent staff, as well as that of our customers, not simply at the legacy that we have built.

“We are confident that the Bowker family shares the same cultural ethos.”